New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday lashed out on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for ‘misleading’ people by saying that the BJP were behind the violence in the national capital.

Pointing finger at the Kejriwal government along with the Congress, Javadekar said that Shaheen Bagh was proof of a politically driven protest, backed by AAP and Congress.

“Yesterday what the Delhi CM (Arvind Kejriwal) and Deputy CM (Manish Sisodia) said showed that Shaheen Bagh is a task of Congress and AAP. There is an effort to mislead people,” he said, adding that Congress leaders frequently visit the location in southwest Delhi.

Javadekar further claimed that slogans like “Jinnah wali azadi” were being chanted. “People need to decide what they want, ‘Jinnah wali azadi‘ or ‘Bharat Mata ki jai‘,” he asserted.

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had come out in support of protestors at Shaheen Bagh and said that Article 19 of the Indian Constitution gives everyone the right to protest.

Speaking to another media channel, the Chief Minister had said, “The protest at Shaheen Bagh won’t stop if I visit the site. If my presence can scrap CAA and NRC, I will do it in 5 minutes. The Centre has to end these protests. If they drop CAA and NRC, not just Shaheen Bagh, protesters all over the country will go to their homes.”

After a swooping victory in the 2015 elections, the AAP has begun its grand campaign to battle it out against the BJP which is attempting to make a comeback in the national capital after being out of power for more than two decades.

Notably, the 70-member Delhi assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will be held on February 11.