Former Bihar Chief Minister Jiten Ram Majhi on Friday stirred up a fresh controversy with his statement where he said Ram wasn't a God and Tulsidas-Valmiki created this character to say what they had to. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) chief can be heard saying, "Ram wasn't a God. Tulsidas-Valmiki created this character to say what they had to. They created 'kavya' and 'mahakavya' with this character. It states a lot of good things & we revere that. I revere Tulsidas-Valmiki but not Ram."

This is not the first time that Majhi has made such remarks. Last year, during a meeting of the Bhuiyan-Mushahar community held in Patna, Majhi refused to consider lord Rama as God and also made derogatory remarks against Brahmin priests.

Speaking at the event, Manjhi said he didn’t consider lord Rama as ‘God’. “He was an imaginary and fictional character. He was not real. I have never worshiped him and always advise my fellow members not to worship him as God.”

The HAM(S) chief lamented that the members of Musahar community, the most backward among the downtrodden, were of late lured to worship Hindu God and Goddess. “It pains me from within when somebody belonging to the Musahar community chants ‘Jai Bhim’,” he said.