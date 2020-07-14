New Delhi: Taking precautionary measures, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday went into self-quarantine after BJP’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina tested positive for Covid-19. Both the political leaders had travelled with Ravinder Raina recently in Kashmir. Also Read - Complete Shutdown in Bihar From July 16 to 31: Know Here What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Taking to twitter, Jitendra Singh said he has gone into self-quarantine with immediate effect from 4 PM on Tuesday.

"Have gone into Self-Quarantine with immediate effect from 4 PM today, after receiving the news about Corona positive test of J&K BJP President Sh Ravinder Raina who had accompanied us from Srinagar to Bandipora on 12th July," Jitendra Singh said.

Have gone into Self-Quarantine with immediate effect from 4 PM today, after receiving the news about #Corona positive test of J&K BJP President Sh Ravinder Raina who had accompanied us from Srinagar to Bandipora on 12th July. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 14, 2020

On Twitter, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said that he has tested negative for Covid-19 five times in the last two weeks, still he is putting himself under self-quarantine for precaution.

"Am quarantining myself for a few days since my colleague and BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina tested positve for coronavirus today and I was with him 48 hrs ago in Srinagar. I tested negative for Covid-19 five times in last two weeks. Yet taking precautions to ensure safety of me and others," Ram Madhav said.

Am quarantining myself for a few days since my colleague n BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina tested +ve for Corona today n I was with him 48 hrs ago in Srinagar. I tested -ve for Corona 4 times during travel in last 2 weeks. Yet taking precautions to ensure safety of me n others🙏 — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) July 14, 2020

Raina, who had visited slain colleague Waseem Bari’s residence along with several leaders in Bandipora, on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Raina said he visited north Kashmir’s Bandipora area to take part in last rites of former BJP district president Waseem Bari, his father and brother, who were killed by terrorists last week outside their home.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I had gone to Bandipora area of north Kashmir to take part in the last rites of slain BJP leader, his father and brother. I was was there for the past five days”, Raina told PTI on phone.

Raina is being referred to Narayana hospital situated in the Katra belt of Reasi district for treatment. He had undergone COVID-19 test on Monday which came positive.