New Delhi: At a time when the nation is witnessing a rising uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act with claiming the lives of three protesters in Assam, MoS for PMO Jitendra Singh on Sunday stated that the situation has become comparatively better than before. He also stated that some elements are there who are trying to take advantage of the situation to further their politics.

“The situation has become comparatively better than before. There are some unscrupulous elements who are trying to take advantage of the situation to further their politics, Congress has a big hand in it,” Jitendra Singh said.

He also stated that no state government has the prerogative to create a problem in implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act as it is a subject of the Centre.

“Some states are saying they will not allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, this is beyond my understanding as it is a subject of Centre. I don’t think any state government has the prerogative to create problems in its implementation,” he stated.

The statement from the Union Minister comes at a time when chief ministers of a number of states including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh have clearly indicated that they will not implement the CAA in their respective states.

Jitendra Singh, who is also the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, had earlier stated that Congress is trying to revive its fortunes by stoking protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the North East but it will fail in its attempts.

“The misleading statement made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday regarding the North Eastern region tends to the fact that Congress is trying to fish in the troubled waters of Brahmaputra. They are trying to revive their fortunes through that but it is not going to happen. They tried to leverage the support of certain disgruntled elements of society,” the Minister told ANI.

In the wake of the protests, Guwahati and Dibrugarh in Assam have been placed under indefinite curfew till further orders. As part of the security concerns, the administration had also suspended mobile Internet services in 10 districts of the state – Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro) and Kamrup.