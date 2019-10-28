New Delhi: After receiving a lambasting over the unexpected post-poll alliance that unfolded between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana, JJP chief Dushyant Chautala on Monday hit back saying that the decision was taken to ensure a ‘stable government’ in the state.

Making a sly comment at the Congress for its repeated criticism, Chautala said, “We neither asked votes for BJP nor Congress. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) decided to provide a stable government to the state. For those who are saying ‘vote kisko, support kisko‘, did we ask votes for them?”

Dushyant Chautala’s comment comes after Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda attacked the JJP alleging that Dushyant had cheated the public by first campaigning against the BJP then supporting them to form the government. “Vote kisi ki, support kisi ki, log samajh chuke hain,” Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said slamming the JJP president.

The controversies arose as Dushyant led a strong anti-Modi campaign ahead of the Haryana election.

Initially, several reports suggested that the BJP was going to form government with the 6 independent candidates who won the state Assembly Elections this year. There were also speculations that the saffron party was going to take in HLD leader Gopal Kanda in the government. Kanda is an accused in the Geetika Sharma suicide case.

However, the BJP clarified all speculations on Saturday by joining hands with the newcomer JJP, who proved as the powerbroker in the recently concluded polls. “The BJP will not take Gopal Kanda’s support. We will form a stable and honest government with the support of Dushyant Chautala’s JJP and independent candidates”, Ravi Shankar Prasad had said.

Remarkably, with JJP’s Dushyant, the Chautala clan has made a comeback to power after 15 years since his grandfather Om Prakash Chautala was defeated by the Congress in the 2004 elections.

Dushyant Chautala was given the position of Deputy Chief Minister as BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar became the Chief Minister for the second time. The two state-runners took oath on Sunday afternoon at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.