New Delhi: Days after taking oath as Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, JJP president Dushyant Chautala on Friday asserted that his party collaborated with the BJP in the interest of the state. Speaking in Zee News’ ‘India Ka DNA 2019’, Conclave, Chautala also exuded confidence that BJP-JJP alliance will complete five-year tenure and put the state on the path of progress.

On being asked about Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s ‘father in jail’, remark, Dushyant said,”Sanjay ji ko 2019 me mere pita ki yaad aa rahi hai, wo 2013 se jail me hai aur 2020 me unki saja bhi khatm ho jayegi. (My father is in jail since 2013 but Sanjay Raut remembers him only in 2019).”

JJP made an alliance with BJP in the interest of Haryana: Deputy CM #DushyantChautala#IndiaKaDNA https://t.co/dgwE2T3QGd — Zee News (@ZeeNews) November 1, 2019

Notably, Raut, who is considered a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, had stated that there is no Dushyant here whose father is in jail. Here (Maharashtra) it’s us who do politics of ‘dharma and satya’.

Meanwhile, talking about the Opposition leaders, who criticised JJP for forming a post-poll alliance with BJP in Haryana, Chautala stated that there are some political gangs in the state who want to defame them.

Earlier on Sunday, Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second straight term and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala became the deputy CM.

What happened in Haryana Assembly election 2019?

Of the total 90 seats at stake, BJP won 40 seats, JJP got 10 seats and the Congress won 30 seats. The BJP made the alliance with the JJP as it fell short of six seats to form the government in the state.

Before elections, Chautala had campaigned against BJP before the elections but agreed to support the party as he got the post of the deputy CM. Soon before the swearing-in ceremony, Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala who was in jail since 2013 in a corruption case got a 14-day furlough.