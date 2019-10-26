New Delhi: Ajay Chautala, father of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, who is accused of illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago and is lodged in the Tihar jail, on Saturday granted furlough for two weeks, Tihar Jail DG told news agency ANI. As per Tihar Jail authorities, Ajay Chautala will leave Tihar jail either on Saturday evening or Sunday morning for 14 days only.

Ajay Chautala along with his father Om Prakash Chautala has been lodged in Tihar jail aftert they were convicted on January 16, 2013, by a Delhi court for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago. The court had held them guilty of tampering with the selection list of teachers, nepotism, and favouritism. Besides, both of them were also found guilty of taking bribes from people in exchange of hiring them.

“Reacting to his father’s release from the jail for two weeks, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said the development comes as the Model Code of Conduct had ended following the conclusion of Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“He has been granted 14-day furlough after model code of conduct ended yesterday. Is parivartan ki neev ke andaar woh humare kandho ko taqat denge toh mera liye usse badi khushi ki baat kuch nahi hai,” Dushyant Chautala said.

Earlier in the day, Dushyant went to Tihar jail to meet his father and updated him about the latest developments concerning him in Haryana after he extended support to BJP to form government in the state. Ahead of meeting his father, he had told ANI, “I have taken permission from Tihar Jail to meet my father today.”

In another development, BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday staked claim to form the government in the state with the support of JJP.

“We have staked claim to form government in Haryana. Governor has accepted our proposal and invited us. I have tendered my resignation which has been accepted. Tomorrow at 2:15 PM oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan. Dushyant Chautala will take oath as Deputy CM,” Manohar Lal Khattar said.

The development comes as BJP leaders, including Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Manohar Lal Khattar and state party chief Subhash Barala, met Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to stake claim to form the government in the state.

On Friday, the BJP had sealed an alliance in Haryana with Dushyant Chautala’s JJP, which won 10 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The deal was sealed in a meeting between BJP President Amit Shah and Dushyant Chautala.