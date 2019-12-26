New Delhi: In a possible sign of a rebellion in Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), party MLA Ram Kumar Gautam on Thursday said that the post-poll alliance between the BJP and the JJP was sealed at a hotel in Gurugram, which, he said, had caused him ‘immense hurt.’

The BJP had emerged as the single-largest party in the October 21 Haryana Assembly Election and later joined hands with the JJP to retain power in the state.

Speaking to media a day after he resigned as party vice-president, Gautam said that the deal between the two parties was stuck at Gurugram’s Ambience Mall. He added that the people of his region (Narnaud in Hisar district) and the region itself would have benefitted had he been made a minister in the BJP-JJP coalition government.

However, clarifying that he had only resigned from his post and not left the party, he said, “I am not hurt that I was not made minister, but hurt that I got to know later that the alliance has been sealed in a meeting at a Gurugram Mall.”

The JJP, however, refuted the claim and said that Dushyant Chautala had not even been to the Ambience Mall post the election result.

Dushyant Chautala took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, along with ML Khattar, who was sworn-in as the Chief Minister for a second term, on October 27.