New Delhi: In yet another incident of terrorist attack, 12 civilians on Wednesday evening sustained injuries in a grenade attack by militants on a team of security personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per updates from police, the incident took place in the Kakapora area of Pulwama. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road.

The police further added that the injured civilians have been taken to a nearby hospital and they are undergoing treatment. However, the area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.