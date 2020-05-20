New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, two BSF personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. As per initial reports, motorcycle-borne militants attacked two BSF troopers with pistols and snatched their service rifles. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Hurriyat Chairman's Son Among Hizbul Terrorists Killed in Srinagar Encounter

According to updates, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops, who were on picket duty in the Soura area, were immediately taken to a hospital soon after the incident where they succumbed to their injuries.

These 2 BSF troopers were injured when the militants tried to snatch away their weapons. Soon after the incident, the area has been cordoned off by security personnel and search operation started to trace the assailants.

Police said that a general alert has been issued in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts to nab the militants.