Srinagar: Two civilians were on Friday killed after Pakistan Army on Friday carried out an attack on 5 unarmed civilians who crossed over fencing on LoC in Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, but were within Indian territory, news agency ANI reported.

The names of those killed are Mohd Aslam and Altaf Hussain. Further, two others were seriously injured.

The Indian Army is currently retaliating.

“Civilians had crossed the LoC fencing for grazing their cattle when they were attacked by the Pakistan Army,” Sources in Poonch told ANI.