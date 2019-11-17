Srinagar: Of the three army personnel who were wounded Sunday in a suspicious blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector, one of them has succumbed to his injuries at the Military Hospital in Udhampur.

As per the report, the blast happened when the troops were moving around in an Army truck.

On Saturday, five terror suspects were arrested by a joint team of police and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir Zone Police told news agency ANI that three people were arrested for threatening and intimidating locals in the area. A case was also registered.

“Sopore Police has arrested 3 individuals for threatening & intimidating locals in the area. Incriminating materials, including threat posters of LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) outfit recovered. Case registered,” Kashmir Zone Police said.