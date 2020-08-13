New Delhi: After three families lodged a missing report claiming that three people were killed in the fake encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police on Thursday said that it has deputed a team headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police to complete all legal and technical formalities into the disappearance of three persons belonging to Rajouri district. Also Read - Vaishno Devi Yatra May Not Resume From August 16 as 11 People Test Positive in Trikuta Hills

The family members have said three of their kin had come to Shopian to work as manual labourers and after their mobile phones were found switched off for several days, the anxious family members came to Shopian to find the whereabouts of the three missing persons.

"The Rajouri families filed a missing report and since then we are trying to evaluate the case through all technical evidences. We have taken the DNA samples of three terrorists' killed in Shopian encounter which will be sent to the central lab to ascertain facts.

“Besides matching the DNA samples it is being investigated whether these three persons who had come from Rajouri were in contact with local militants are not. We will examine all the technical evidence that we have,” Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) told reporters.

The missing report filed by the families has identified the three missing persons as Abrar Ahmad Khan, 18, Imtiyaz Hussain, 26 and another Abrar Ahmad, 21 belonging to Rajouri district.