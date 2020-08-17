New Delhi: A Special Police Officer (SPO) and two CRPF soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire on a joint naka party of CRPF and Police at Kreeri area of Baramullah district on Monday. The area was cordoned off and search operation to nab the terrorists was underway. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: 4G Services Back After Over a Year, Restored in Ganderbal And Udhampur

This comes a day after 4G mobile Internet services were restored in two Jammu and Kashmir districts – Udhampur in the Jammu region and Ganderbal in the Kashmir Valley, on a "trial basis".

"The high speed mobile data services in the districts of Udhampur and Ganderbal shall be restored forthwith, on trial basis, while in the rest of the districts, Internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only", said an order issued by the Union Territory's Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra.

The decision would remain in force till September 8, unless modified earlier, it added.

All mobile and fixed landline connections in Kashmir were suspended since August 5 last year when Article 370 was abrogated and the state bifurcated and downgraded into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.