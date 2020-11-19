New Delhi: A total of four terrorists were on Thursday morning gunned down during an encounter with security forces near Ban toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota. This also led to the closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and heightened security in the area. Also Read - J&K: 12 Civilians Injured in Grenade Attack by Militants in Pulwama, Area Cordoned Off

A Police Constable was also injured during the encounter. Also Read - Avalanche Hits Army Post in J&K's Kupwara, One killed

The encounter started after a truck in which a group of terrorists were hiding was intercepted by the security forces at the toll plaza. The area has been cordoned off and additional forces have reached the spot.

Sources say it is a group of terrorists who had recently infiltrated from the international border in Jammu. They were hiding in a cavity inside the truck and were on their way to the Kashmir valley.

This is the second such operation on the Jammu Srinagar National highway this year. In January three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces. They had adopted the similar modus operandi by hiding inside a truck.

