Published: November 16, 2019 4:54 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir (Representative Image)

Srinagar: Five terror suspects were on Saturday arrested by a joint team of police and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. More details are awaited.

