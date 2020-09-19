New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced a major relief package of Rs 1,350 crore for erstwhile state’s business and other ailing sectors — hit by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. He said that this is additional to the benefits of Atma Nirbhar Bharat & other measures taken by the government to comfort the business community. Also Read - Record 3,186 Ceasefire Violations By Pakistan Along LoC In Past Eight Months, Highest Since 2003

Sinha, who has replaced GC Murmu last month as the union territory's L-G, also announced a discount of 50 per cent in water and electricity bills for people residing in the Valley.

"50% discount to be given for a year in electricity and water bills. Stamp duty exempted up to March 2021 in case of all borrowers. Setting up customised Health-Tourism scheme by J&K bank for financial assistance to people in tourism sector with good pricing&repayment options", said Sinha.

He also informed that the government has decided to give 5% interest subvention to every borrower from the business community, without any conditions for six months in the current financial year. “This will be a huge relief and help in generating employment here (J&K)”, Sinha added.

Under credit card scheme, Sinha asserted that they have decided to extend maximum limit of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for people working in handloom and handicraft industry. Besides, they will also be given 7% interest subvention. From Oct 1, J&K bank will start a special desk for youth & women enterprises, said the L-G.