New Delhi: Hours after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that Pakistan has re-activated terror camps in Balakot, it is now learnt that around 450-500 well-trained terrorists are ready for infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir. According to Zee News sources, terrorists may infiltrate into Indian territory this week itself, intelligence inputs have suggested.

In wake of the possible threat, Indian security forces have also been given full freedom to effectively deal with any infiltration bid along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a PTI report, some of these terrorists were trained at the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot which was bombed by Indian Air Force in February this year. On February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force had struck Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camps in Balakot in retaliation to the Pulwama attack of February 14.

Further, it is also feared that around 60 terrorists have already infiltrated in the last two months.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik called for continuing the current Civil-Police-Army collaboration and synergy in combating anti-terrorist activities in the state.

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan today, and briefed him about the security situation in the forward areas and hinterland of J&K and Ladakh, and the anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the Army.

Earlier in the day, Bipin Rawat said that terror camps at Balakot have been reactivated by Pakistan recently.

“Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. That shows that Balakot has been affected. It had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated,” Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of the Young Leaders Training Wing programme in Chennai.