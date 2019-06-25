Srinagar: In the past three years, 733 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir, said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday. According to Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, 113 terrorists were killed in 2019 till June 16. The minister added that another 257 terrorists were killed in 2018, 213 terrorists were killed in 2017 and 150 terrorists were killed in 2016. (Also read: Hurriyat Ready For Talks, Says Governor)

According to Zee News, Reddy said, “The government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. Security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism. This has resulted in a corresponding change in the number of such incidents, including casualties. Security forces are also keeping a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them.”

He added that steps have been taken, including strengthening the operational grid and enhancing coordination among security agencies and the government has also implemented a number of measures to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities, sports and cultural activities and youth exchange programme.

Reddy said that during 2016-2018, 253 security personnel were also martyred : 82 in 2016, 80 in 2017 and 91 in 2018. A total of 614 incidents took place in the state in 2018 in which 39 civilians were killed, in 2017, 342 incidents left 40 civilians dead while 322 incidents in 2016 resulted in the death of 15 civilians.