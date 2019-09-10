Srinagar: Eight terrorist associates involved in threatening and intimidating locals by publishing posters were arrested by Sopore police in Jammu and Kashmir Monday night, news agency ANI reported.

An investigation into the matter has been launched.

Sources told ANI, “The eight terrorist associates Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib and Showkat Ahmad Mir were involved in the offence. They had prepared the poster and circulated them in the locality.”

Further, as per initial investigation carried out by officers in the case, it is learnt that three of the eight terrorist associates, affiliated with terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were principal architects of offence. All incriminating materials have been seized by the police.

Sources said that Sopore police is also investigating the complicity of these terrorists in the recent killing of civilians in the area.

Further, police have also recovered the computers and other accessories used in drafting and publishing of posters.

This comes barely a day after the intel said that four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants may carry out an attack on army camps and military stations in Jammu and Kashmir, sources had told Zee News.

As per the inputs, terrorists may target Bari Brahmana camp of Samba District, Sunjwan and Kaluchak Army camps of Jammu. The intel had also suggested that terrorists are planning to enter Jammu from Shopian for carrying out attacks.

Meanwhile, the Southern Army Commander on Monday warned of a suspected terror attack in the southern part of India based on intel inputs. “We have inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek,” General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Southern Command Lt Gen SK Saini had said.