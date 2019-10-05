Srinagar: A bureaucratic reshuffle was on Saturday carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir government, where transfers and postings of nine officers including eight Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officers to various positions were undertaken.

A circular issued by Additional Secretary stated that transfers and postings were done in the interest of the administration.

Anil Koul (KAS), who was an additional chief electoral officer, has been transferred and posted as director, food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs at Ladakh division headquartered at Kargil. Meanwhile, Koul will also hold the charge of additional registrar, co-operatives, Ladakh division.

Mohammad Mumtaz Ali (KAS) has been posted as director, school education, Ladakh and will also hold the additional charge of director, tourism and director, social welfare, Ladakh region.

Vishnu Paul Mahajan, KAS, who was Officer on Special Duty with Speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly, has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner sales tax, Jammu.

Moses Kunzang (KAS) has been posted as director, urban local bodies, Ladakh. He will also hold charge of director, industries and commerce along with district development commissioner of the Ladakh region.

Tahir Hussain has been posted as director, rural development, Ladakh.

Kunzes Angmo (KAS) programme officer, ICDS, Leh, will hold the additional charge of RTO, Ladakh division.

Zahid Bano (KAS) additional deputy commissioner, Leh, shall hold the charge of joint director, hospitality and protocol, Ladakh division.

Rakesh Magotra (KAS) has been posted as additional secretary, School Education Department, Jammu.

Tashi Dolma (KAS) joint director, school education, Ladakh, will hold additional charge of joint director, handicrafts (with additional charge of handlooms), Ladakh division.

(With IANS inputs)