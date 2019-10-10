Srinagar: In another major political development in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration will release three politicians who have been detained since August 5, after the Centre struck down the special status of the Valley promised under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The politicians who will be released are Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed and Shoiab Lone. Notably, they will have to sign a bond to maintain peace and good, before being released.

Mir is a former MLA of the PDP from Rafiabad assembly seat, while Noor Mohammed is a National Conference worker who has been managing the party’s show in the militancy-infested Batmaloo area of the Srinagar city.

Lone contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket from North Kashmir, however, he later resigned from the party. He was considered close to People’s Conference chief Sajjad Lone.

Earlier on September 21, the administration had released Imran Ansari of the People’s Conference and Syed Akhoon citing health concerns.

It must be noted that over 1000 people, including politicians, separatists, activists, and lawyers, were detained after the Centre abrogated Article 370 under the constitution that granted the Valley special privileges.

Some of the mainstream J&K politicians who are under detention include three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Farooq Abdullah was on September detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) according to which an individual can be detained for up to two years without any trial.