Srinagar: In what could be a much-awaited political development in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the administration will make a decision on releasing senior political leaders including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, and other prisoners from detention over the next few days.

This also assumes significance ahead of the block development polls (BDC) in Jammu and Kashmir to be held on October 24. This will be the first elections since the Centre struck down Article 70 under the constitution of India.

“Over the next few days, a decision will be taken on the release of senior political leaders and other prisoners,” an official told the Hindustan Times.

It must be noted that over 1000 people, including politicians, separatists, activists, and lawyers, were detained after the Centre abrogated Article 370 under the constitution that granted the Valley special privileges. Farooq Abdullah was on September detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) according to which an individual can be detained for up to two years without any trial.

On Thursday, the administration had released three politicians who had been detained since August 5, after the Centre struck down the special status of the Valley. The politicians- Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed and Shoiab Lone were released after they signed a bond to maintain peace and good behaviour.

Earlier on September 21, the administration had released Imran Ansari of the People’s Conference and Syed Akhoon citing health concerns.

According to Zee News sources, more political leaders would be released in the coming days after due assessment and consultation.

Moreover, in a bid to assure normalcy, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Thursday withdrawn the security advisory for tourists visiting the valley state. The administration also assured tourists of providing all kinds of assistance and logistic support.