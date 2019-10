New Delhi: In a shocking incident, one apple trader from Punjab was on Wednesday shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. This is the third such incident in three days time.

According to news agency ANI, two Punjab-based apple traders, Charanjeet Singh and Sanjeev were shot at by terrorists in Trenz area of Shopian at around 7:30 PM on Wednesday. Charanjeet succumbed to his injuries, while Sanjeev is stated to be in a critical condition.