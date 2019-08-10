Srinagar: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was on Saturday spotted interacting with locals in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, an area which has been a hotbed of terrorist activities in the past.

In a video uploaded by news agency ANI, Doval is seen surrounded by a flock of sheep and few locals. As the conversation flows between Doval and a local man, the security advisor enquires about the price at which the animal is sold.

This comes ahead of Eid festivities on Monday.

Ajit Doval has been camping in the Valley since August 6.

On August 9, the NSA, accompanied by his aides and senior police officers, had visited the Eidgah locality and stopped at various places in J&K to interact with locals.

Earlier, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir had reacted sharply to the video where the NSA was seen interacting with local residents of Shopian.

Soon after Parliament okayed government’s decision to abrogate Article 370, Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited the Valley to review the security situation and interact with people. He had also directed the officials to ensure supply of essential food items and provision of emergency assistance on a priority basis.

To which, Azad had said, “Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (You can bring anyone along with you with the help of money).”