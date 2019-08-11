Srinagar: All arrangements have been put in place to help citizens celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with traditional fervour, unaffected by revocation of Article 370 of Indian Constitution (Which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir). A top government official said that restrictions on mobile and landline phones in the Valley will be lifted as early as possible and people will be allowed to offer prayers in mosques on the occasion of Bakra-Eid.

The administration has also made arrangements for availability of adequate food and other essential items across the Kashmir Valley. “We are trying to provide transport at Civil Airport Srinagar, as well as at TRC (Bus Station) so that people can reach their home without any difficulty,” Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning Commission in Srinagar said.

Besides, treasuries, banks and ATMs have been made functional even on Sunday in the run -up to the festival. The authorities have also deployed mobile vans for door to door delivery of vegetables, LPG cylinders, poultry and eggs.

“People are coming out and shopping for Eid. A large number of people came out today. Wherever there were restrictions, they were relaxed. We’re trying to facilitate people who want to travel to Srinagar to meet their dear ones,” Kansal added.

‘Celebrate Eid without fear’

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has also asserted that he wanted people in J&K to ‘celebrate Eid without fear and peacefully’. “We are preparing for Eid. We are ensuring that maximum facilities are provided to the people. People should celebrate Eid without fear, and peacefully,” Governor Satya Pal Malik was quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, ATMs and quite a few markets remained open in the Valley and restrictions were eased for six hours allowing people to come out to shop.

300 special telephone booths established, liaison officers deployed

Apart from this, the state administration issued an advisory saying that 300 special telephone booths are being established to help public communicate with their kin.

The government has also deployed liaison officers in various places in the country, including Aligarh and New Delhi, to help students hailing from Kashmir and pursuing their studies outside the Valley, to celebrate Eid and communicate to their family members in Kashmir.

Restrictions reimposed in parts of the Valley

Several reports claimed curfew was reimposed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, a day after restrictions banning large gatherings were lifted from a few districts of the Valley. Loudspeaker-mounted police vehicles reportedly asked shopkeepers to close their shops and people return to their homes.

Contrary to the reporyts, the Union Home Ministry stated that there have been a few stray protests in the Kashmir Valley in the past few days against the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people.

“There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people,” a ministry spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also dismissed a media report about a protest by about 10,000 people in Kashmir as “fabricated and incorrect”.