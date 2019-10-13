New Delhi: Days after the abrogation of Article 370, the valley state of Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing many changes. A week after some political leaders were released from detention, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is going to lift communication clampdown from Monday noon.

Speaking at a press briefing, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal had on Saturday said, “All postpaid mobile phones stand functional from Monday noon in the remaining areas of J&K. This will happen across the state in all 10 districts of Kashmir.”

With a day left for the restoration of mobile phone connections, the police and security forces, deployed in the region, are taking all precautionary measures. Reports suggest that extra forces have been deployed at strategic locations to avoid unlawful events in the Valley.

“All precautions shall be taken,” Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh told ANI. The move from the state administration came as the valley has been battling with the communication blockade for over two months now since August 5. The government has fully restored landlines and is working for over six weeks.

“Having reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a decision has been taken to restore mobile phone facilities in all the remaining areas of Jammu and Kashmir. More specifically, all post-paid mobile phones, irrespective of the telecom service provider, will stand restored and be functional from 12 noon on Monday, 14 October 2019. This will cover all 10 districts of Kashmir province,” the Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Saturday said in a statement.

Earlier, the state administration also withdrew the security advisory for tourists to visit the valley state and said all assistance and support will be given to visitors in case of any need. The administration also stated that with this step, tourists will be able to visit the state without being handicapped by the lack of phone connectivity.

The valley has been experiencing the suspension of phones connectivity after the Central government revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir which granted special status to the region.