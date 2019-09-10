New Delhi: India on Tuesday affirmed that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and rejected China and Pakistan’s claims on the territory.

“We reject the reference to Jammu & Kashmir in the Joint Statement issued by China and Pakistan after the recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister. Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA asserted that India has in the past also expressed concerns on the projects undertaken on ‘so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor’, adding that it has been illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947.

Further, India appealed to both countries (China and Pakistan) to cease any “such action” on J&K.

“India is resolutely opposed to any actions by other countries to change the status quo in Pakistan occupied J&K. We call on the parties concerned to cease such actions,” the MEA said.

The statement by New Delhi comes at a time when both India and Pakistan are going to make statements on Kashmir issue at the ongoing 42nd UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) today.

A high-level delegation from both countries is already there in Geneva.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Representative on Diplomatic Outreach Tehmina Januja is already in Geneva.

The Indian delegation is led by Ajay Bisaria and Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary East.