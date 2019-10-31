New Delhi: On the occasion of the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also celebrated as National Unity Day, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir ceases to exist. With the bifurcation of the state as mandated by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, J&K is split into two Union Territories: J&K and Ladakh from October 31.

Here’s how things will change:

Andaman Model

The Union Territory of Ladakh will function like the Andaman and Nicobar islands. There will be no legislative Assembly. There will be no Assembly election. The Centre will govern the UT through a Lieutenant-Governor. Radha Krishna Mathur will take office as the L-G of Ladakh

Delhi-Puducherry model

Jammu and Kashmir will have its own elected legislature and government, more or less like the Delhi and Puducherry models. Girish Chandra Murmu will be sworn in as J&K L-G.

J&K Assembly

J&K will have a new Assembly comprising107 MLAs. Out of 107 MLAs, 24 seats will be left vacant of PoK region.

All commissions dissolved

All the commissions in the erstwhile J&K state will be dissolved — the state Human Right Commission, women’s commission, information commission, accountably commission, etc. However, the Public Service Commission will stay for some time.

J&K penal Code no more

Jammu and Kashmir State Ranbir Penal Code or RPC was the main criminal code applicable in the erstwhile state. The Indian Penal Code, applicable elsewhere in India, was not applicable in J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution of India. It came into force in 1932. With the abrogation of Article 370, J&K constitution, penal code will become ineffective in the new Union Territory.

Common High Court

The two new Uts will have a common high court – the J&K High Court. The judges of the existing court shall become judges of the common high court. There will be a separate advocate general for the J&K UT.

(With Agency Inputs)