Srinagar: The Indian Army on Wednesday said that two Pakistan nationals associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), trying to infiltrate India through Jammu and Kashmir border, were arrested from the LoC.

The army officials said this while addressing the media on Wednesday morning. According to an India Today report, officials also played confession videos of the arrested men during the address.

The Army also said that Pakistan is trying to disrupt peace in the Valley.

“Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate maximum terrorists into the Kashmir valley to disrupt peace in the Valley. On August 21, we apprehended two Pakistani nationals who are associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba,” Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon said.

Lt General KJS Dhillon: Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate maximum terrorists into the Kashmir valley to disrupt peace in the Valley. On August 21,we apprehended two Pakistani nationals who are associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. pic.twitter.com/wMIHDLkHip — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

“During questioning the two LeT guides revealed that their handlers across the LoC are planning to push in groups of terrorists to disrupt peace and launch attacks in Kashmir,” said the Army.

Further, the Indian Army also reached out to the youngsters and urged them not to pick up weapons.

Lt General Dhillon said, “Youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir should work hard for a better future and not be lured towards picking up weapons.”

“You have to make your parents and your family proud. You have all the opportunities in the world at your doorstep…Kashmir’s youth is the future of Kashmir,” he added.

The press conference comes at a time when the Valley is under unprecedented lockdown. The communication and movement blockade has entered the fifth week now.