New Delhi: The Indian Army on Thursday clarified claims made by its Pakistani counterpart on the killing of Indian soldiers in ceasefire violations along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to ANI sources, three Pakistan soldiers were killed in punitive proactive response after ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army in Uri and Rajouri sectors of J&K. At the same time, a Pakistan Army spokesperson had blatantly claimed that five Indian soldiers had died in the ongoing ceasefire violations along the LoC.

“In efforts to divert attention from precarious situation in IOJ&K,Indian Army increases firing along LOC.

3 Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat. Pakistan Army responded effectively. 5 Indian soldiers killed, many injured, bunkers damaged. Intermittent exchange of fire continues,” Pakistan Army’s DG-ISPR had stated on Twitter.

However, the Indian Army refuted Pakistan’s claims. As India celebrated the 73rd Independence Day today, Pakistan made several attempts at destabilizing peace in the distressed state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief spokesperson of Pakistan Army, Major General Asif Ghafoor had put out a Twitter post saying that India had increased firing in Leepa Valley along the LoC. “Intermittent exchange of fire continues,” his tweet read.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI quoted a local in the state saying, “I was at the flag hoisting ceremony and heard firing from the Pakistani side while I was returning.” He added, “I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if such violations happen on Independence Day, Pakistan must be given a befitting response.”