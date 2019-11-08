Srinagar: One Army jawan was on Friday martyred after Pakistan violated ceasefire at KG sector of Mendhar sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence PRO Jammu: One Army jawan has lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in KG sector of Mendhar sub-division #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

More details are awaited.

Prior to this on October 20, two Army jawans were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. A civilian was also killed and three others injured, and a house and a rice godown were completely damaged. Besides, 2 cars and 2 cow shelters with 19 cattle and sheep inside were also destroyed in the firing.

Indian army sources confirmed the fact that two Indian soldiers were killed in the ceasefire violation, along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (Jammu and Kashmir), when Pakistan Army was pushing infiltrators into Indian territory.

The Valley has seen no let-up in the incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan this year.

Issuing a statement, the Indian Army had earlier said, “Over 2,317 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 till October 10, while 147 terrorists have been killed in different operations by the security forces on the Line of Control and hinterland.”