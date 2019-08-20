Srinagar: An Army man was killed and four others were injured on Tuesday as Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.

Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army.

The firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector started around 11.00 AM, and saw the Indian Army responding, said officials.

The firing happened even as there continues to be a lockdown in most parts of the Valley following the revocation of Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir its special status.

The cross-border firing between the two sides was still on when the last reports came in.

Past weekend, on Saturday, a 10-year-old girl was injured after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing of small arms along the LoC in Poonch district. Relations between India and Pakistan have been on the downslide since Pulwama attack. Pakistan has also strongly opposed India’s move to abrogate Article 370.

Both Samjhauta and Thar Express stand cancelled and so does the bus service between the two countries. Pakistan has also been trying for international support to its protest against India’s move.