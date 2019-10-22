New Delhi: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army on Tuesday succumbed to injuries after being fired upon by terrorists at a post (500m inside the LoC) in Naushera sector. The area has been cordoned off. The exchange of fire between security forces and the terrorists is still underway.

This development comes just hours after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Pooch district. According to reports, two civilians were injured.

J&K: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army succumbed to injuries after being fired upon by terrorists at a post(500m inside the LoC) in Naushera sector earlier today. Area cordoned off, exchange of fire underway pic.twitter.com/tvEN6Wqc7W — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

This is not the first incident when a JCO has been killed by terrorists. In 2018, two JCOs were martyred in a snipper attack by Pakistani army along the line of control in Kupwara district.

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora district. As per reports, three LeT terrorists have been trapped by the security forces in the area.

The development came after the security forces launched a search operation in Awantipora area upon receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the locality.

Prior to this, in another incident of an encounter on October 16, three terrorists were killed by security forces in Anantnag area.