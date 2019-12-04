New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident in two-week time, jawans of the Indian Army were on Tuesday hit by an avalanche in the Tangdhar region of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, sources at the Indian Army told news agency ANI.

As per updates, search and rescue operations are being carried out. The Indian Army a little while ago updated that three Army jawans have gone missing in the unfortunate avalanche incident. Other jawans have been rescued by the security forces.

#UPDATE Army sources: Three Army jawans are missing in the avalanche which hit their post in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara. Other jawans have been rescued by the security forces. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/TE7bSZqKIM — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

On November 30, a similar incident of avalanche had hit an Army patrol that was operating in Southern Siachen Glacier in which two Army soldiers were killed.

“An Army patrol operating at an altitude of approximately 18,000 feet in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche during the early hours of November 30,” Indian Army spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia told ANI.

Soon after the incident, an Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) rushed to the spot and managed to locate and pull out all members of the patrol. As part of the rescue operation, Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the avalanche victims.

In yet another incident on November 18, six persons, including four soldiers, were killed in an avalanche that had hit the Siachen Glacier.

Being world’s highest battlefield, more Army troops have been killed in Siachen Glacier in weather and terrain-related incidents in the area than in enemy firing.