New Delhi: Even as reports claimed that nearly 100 per cent polling was recorded in the maiden Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council (BDC) elections, state Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar on Thursday said the highest voting was recorded in Srinagar district with 100% poll turnout, and the lowest voting was recorded in Pulwama and Shopian with poll turnout of 86% and 85% respectively.

“As per the report, we received till 1 pm, the total voting percentage was 98.3%. Highest voting was done in Srinagar district – 100%, the lowest was in Pulwama and Shopian – 86% and 85% respectively,” he said in a press conference.

As per the trends, Kumar said the BJP won 81 seats, Indian National Congress 1, Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party 8, BSP 0, Independent 217, taking the total seat count to 307. “The party wise position looks like this – BJP 81, Indian National Congress 1, Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party 8, BSP 0, Independent 217 – total comes to 307,” he added.

Talking about security arrangements during polls, Kumar said that the deployment of security forces was done just like the way it was done during last Lok Sabha elections. “Whatever security deployment was done during Lok Sabha elections, we repeated the same for Block Development Council elections,” he added.

Talking about any party, including NC or PDP boycotting polls, Kumar said he has not received anything in written from the parties regarding this. “They had not sent me anything in writing whether they are contesting or boycotting or supporting, I can’t answer on their behalf,” he added.

As per reports, security was tightened in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday ahead of the BDC elections which began at 9 AM and ended by 1 PM on October 24. The voting to 307 block development council happened even as major parties such as Congress, National Conference, and Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the electoral exercise citing the abrogation of Article 370 as the main reason. However, there was no report of untoward incidents in the valley during polling.