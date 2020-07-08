New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Wasim Bari, along with his father Bashir and brother Umar Sultan, were on Wednesday shot dead by terrorits at around 9 PM in Jammu and Kasdhmir’s Bandipora district. Also Read - Kashmir Unlock 2 News: Gardens, Parks Reopen After 3 Months of Lockdown | Violators to be Penalised

"The family had a component of 8 security people but unfortunately, none of them was kept along at the time of incident," J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident. "Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries and their father in Bandipore earlier this evening. My condolences to their families in this time of grief. Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated," Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.