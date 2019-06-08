Srinagar: Intelligence agencies have warned of a possible threat to some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including its president Ravinder Raina, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the warning, Inspector General of Police (Jammu range) M K Sinha said they have got the security inputs and are looking into it.

For necessary action and precaution, security alerts have been sent to the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri districts and range officers.

Raina, an RSS pracharak who was appointed as the state BJP head last year, is already a state government protectee.

Senior police officials said that they were aware of the threats but added that such warnings come almost on a regular basis. The intelligence input is being verified by other concerned security agencies, they said.

In an earlier warning on June 5, intelligence inputs revealed that terrorists were planning to target security installations, probably in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pathankot-like attack is likely to be carried out by terror organisation Al-Qaeda with the help of Masoor Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). However, if the plan is executed, the former will take full responsibility for it.