Srinagar: A BJP sarpanch and his wife were killed after militants fired bullets at them at Lal Chowk areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday evening. Both husband and wife were rushed to a nearby hospital, but later succumbed to their injuries, said Jammu & Kashmir BJP leader Altaf Thakur.

The ultras fired on Ghulam Rasool Dar, also the Kulgam district president of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, and his wife in Anantnag town in south Kashmir, a police official said. He said the two were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Dar, a resident of Kulgam's Redwani, was a sarpanch affiliated with the BJP. He had unsuccessfully contested the last year's District Development Council elections. Dar was currently living in a rented accommodation in Anantnag.

More details awaited.