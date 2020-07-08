New Delhi: Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday suspended senior Jammu and Kashmir cadre IPS officer Basant Rath for alleged misconduct and misbehaviour with the Director General of Police of the Union Territory. Also Read - Banned Last Year For Advocating Referendum 2020, Pro-Khalistan Group Sikhs For Justice Launch Online Voter Registration

The Ministry has also contemplated disciplinary proceedings against Rath, a 2000 batch Indian Police Service officer, in connection with repeated instances of misconduct. Also Read - Twitter Left in Jitters as Heartwrenching Video of Kashmiri Kid Crying Over His Dead Grandfather After Sopore Terror Attack Goes Viral

In an order issued on Wednesday, the MHA declared that Rath would be placed under suspension in exercise of powers conferred by the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. Also Read - J&K Terrorist Attack: CRPF Jawan, Civilian Killed, Two Jawans Injured

Soon after the order, Rath posted some hilarious tweets on his handle mentioning “Dilloo” word that seems to be referred to Dilbagh Singh, the Director General of Police of J&K.

“Ishq for Dilloo and his bosses – 24 carat. Ishq for Dilloo’s business partners – 23.18 carat. Ishq for Dilloo’s political mentors – 22.37 carat. Ishq for Dilloo’s daaru suppliers – 21.52 carat. Ishq for Dilloo’s Kashmir Firstpost Whatsapp stenographer friends – 20.24 carat,” Rath mentioned in a series of tweets.

In another tweet, Rath said: “Apna to kaam hai jalaate rahe chiraag. Rastey mai chahiye Dost ya Dilloo ka ghar miley.”

“Dear 1978 batch IPS guy who quit his job and now teaches in a top US university. You with your IIT degree, world class publications and American accent. Why can’t the academic in you handle the criticism of the IPS on a public forum? Why these sensitive gums, Verma jee?”

“Hey Dilloo Darlling. You carry a price on your forehead; I carry a value in my young friends’ hearts. You know how to play with a straight bat? Come hold this bat for the camera and show me your grip,” he mentioned in other tweets.

In the MHA order, Rath has beeen directed not to leave the Jammu and Kashmir police headquarters uring the period of suspension without obtaining the permission of Dilbagh Singh, a 1987 batch IPS officer.

During the period of suspension, the order says, Rath will be paid subsistence and dearness allowances as are admissible under All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on production of a certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment, business, profession or vocation.

Rath has accused the UT DGP Dilbagh Singh of giving threats to his life and liberty.

The issues not only caused major embarrassment for the administration but is also seen as a disconnect among the top administrative officers in the union territory.

The spat came into public after Rath filed a written complaint against Singh stating that the top cop posed a threat to his safety and reputation.

Rath wrote to the Station House Officer of Jammu’s Gandhi Nagar Police Station, stating that while he was not asking authorities to file an FIR, they should make a note of his complaint in case something untoward happens to him.