New Delhi: Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel on NH 44 in Jammu and Kashmir will be named after Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. “This is our humble homage to Shyama Prasad Ji whose battle for Kashmir, ‘One Nation One Flag’ has immensely contributed in national integration,” he said.

Built at the cost of Rs 2,500 crore in a record time of 5 and a half years by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Ltd, the tunnel is located at an altitude of 1,200 metres (nearly 4,000 feet) in difficult Himalayan terrain.

In 2017 during the inaugural event of the tunnel, Gadkari had said that the Chenani-Nashri tunnel is ‘state-of-the-art project’ and it is expected to increase tourism and ensure supply of essential goods in the Valley.

“Chenani-Nashri tunnel is a state-of-the-art project. It’ll increase tourism and it will increase employment potential and ensure the supply of essential goods. It is a revolutionary step,” Gadkari was quoted as saying by ANI.

Equipped with world-class security systems, the tunnel had other smart features such as Integrated Traffic Control System, Surveillance, Ventilation, and Broadcast Systems, Fire Fighting System and SOS call-boxes at every 150 metres.

Saying that the tunnel will help reduce the travel time from Jammu to Srinagar by at least two hours, the minister had said that it will, on the other hand, increase all-time tourism in the state.

“It is a very proud moment for all of us. World standard sophisticated electronic arrangements are made. International safety has been implemented in this,” he had said. On April 2, 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir.