Srinagar: Day after a lockdown in J&K, the administration on Thursday directed all government employees to get back to work, reported ANI.

As per directions issued by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, all government employees working at divisional level, district level and those serving in civil secretariat Srinagar have been instructed to report back to their duties with immediate effect.

Lest the employees were apprehensive about resuming work, it was intimated that necessary arrangements for a smooth and secure working environment had been made by the administration.

In Samba, as per an order issued here by the district administration, all the educational institutions, including government and private schools, shall re-open with effect from Friday, to function as usual.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a high-level meeting with senior police officers in Srinagar and also visited CRPF camp with DG of CRPF. He also reviewed the security situation in the Valley.

Elsewhere, in Kargil, several people were detained after they defied restrictions and took out a rally to protest against the revoking of Article 370. Over 300 people took out a rally under the banner of Joint Action Committee.

Some of the people were detained after a minor clash broke out between police and protesters, officials said. Talking to reporters in Kargil, former minister and NC leader Qamar Ali Akhoon said, “We wanted a united state. Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir should be one entity. We are fighting for the restoration of Article 370.”

District Congress president Nasir Hussain Munshi said the Central government has “violated out fundamental rights”.