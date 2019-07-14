Anantnag: A Private Security Officer (PSO) of National Conference leader succumbed to his abdominal injury after being attacked by terrorists in Hiller Kokernag of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The attack took place in the afternoon as selection grade constable named Riyaz Ahmad was escorting NC leader Syed Tauqeer Ahmad back home after a party workers meeting, stated police sources.

The victim has been admitted to a District hospital. “The constable was critically injured and succumbed as he was being taken to hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches,” a source said.

(With Agency inputs)