Srinagar: Tension at the Line of Control (LoC) has escalated in the past few days after continuous ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army and Centre’s request to tourists and Amarnath pilgrims has further created concern.

The Pakistani army has been continuously giving cover to the infiltrators and the Indian Army has been successful in foiling their attempt.

In the last 36 hours, the Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) squad in Keran Sector.

Pakistani forces initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mendhar sector in Poonch district today around 8:15 PM to which the Indian army is currently retaliating.

Around five to seven Pakistani army regulars and terrorists have been eliminated and their bodies are lying on the LoC. The bodies have not been retrieved yet due to heavy shelling at the LoC.

A number of attempts have been made by Pakistan to disturb the peace in the region and target Amarnath yatra.

Earlier today, in Sopore, two terrorists were neutralized in the gunfight but one jawan also got injured during the operation.

“One Army jawan was injured in the initial gunfight. He has been admitted to a hospital and is stable. The operation concluded a while ago. Two bodies have been recovered from the site of encounter along with AK Rifles,” said Javeed Iqbal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Sopore.

“As per the preliminary investigation, they’re affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed. The area has been sanitised,” he added.