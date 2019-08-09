New Delhi: Security and prohibitory measures in Jammu and Kashmir are reported to unlikely be lifted for Friday prayers, as reported earlier but ‘curbs may be relaxed ahead of Bakr Eid‘, sources added.

Senior security personnel told Hindustan Times, “curbs will be lifted on August 11, a day before Eid al-Adha, so that people can prepare for the festival”.

The administration though is believed to be keen to restore normalcy in the state but segregation of people is still being met with evasive ideas from the Centre- as it fears Friday prayers may turn violent.

Despite curfew in the Kashmir valley, almost every flight from Delhi to Srinagar is full carrying Kashmiris back to their homes in the “tense” region to celebrate Eid and meet their family members who are now separated with the outer world due to snapping of mobile and internet services ahead of the revocation of Article 370.

Most of the travellers said this Eid-ul-Adha or the feast of sacrifice, which falls on August 12 this year, is almost spoiled after the Centre scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir in two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one — and has imposed curfew in the Valley, they are still eager to visit home to find out how their family members are surviving in the present circumstance.

Kashmir is in lockdown since late Sunday, a day before the Centre passed a resolution to scrap Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

No communication facilities are available to the locals, while over 500 people have been detained and arrested in Kashmir so far, including former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

With IANS inputs