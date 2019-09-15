New Delhi: Curfew was reimposed in Kishtwar town on Sunday, after the death of Hurriyat Conference Leader Ghulam Nabi Gundna, who passed away in a Ludhiana hospital after a prolonged illness.

Incidentally, the curfew was lifted just a day ago after the same was enforced on Friday following a weapon snatching incident from the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of senior People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sheikh Nasir Hussain. The PDP leader and his family were on Thursday night held hostage by militants who later escaped with an AK-47 rifle of his PSO Mubbasar.

Speaking to media, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Angrez Singh Rana said that restrictions were reimposed in the town over apprehensions of a law and order situation during the last rites of the late Hurriyat leader on Monday. According to reports, the 70-year-old was a government teacher and had considerable influence among the majority community.

He is survived by his wife and five sons, one of whom is in Pakistan while other is in jail for militancy-related activities. His third son is an assistant professor in the J&K education department while the remaining two run a business in the town.

A large number of his supporters started gathering in Kishtwar for his last rites, following the news of his death, forcing the DC to reimpose curfew.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under unprecedented lockdown since early August. On August 5, the Centre announced that it was revoking Article 370 of the Constitution, thus scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcating into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.