New Delhi: An Indian Army soldier was on Wednesday killed and a terrorist injured in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

After receiving information about the presence of militants in Kamrazipora village of Pulwama, security forces launched a search operation in the area in the early hours of the day on, officials said on Wednesday,

The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the personnel, injuring two soldiers.

The injured were rushed to an Army hospital, where one of them succumbed, they said.

The operation was going on when last reports came in, the officials said.