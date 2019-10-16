New Delhi: An encounter between the police and terrorists broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday in Anantnag.

Encounter is in progress at the outskirts of #Anantnag. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 16, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Pazalpora area of Anantnag. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/7oX3yFLbiy — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2019

According to reports, the security forces are advancing with caution towards the area in Pazalpora in the district where the terrorists are holed up. Firing is going on intermittently at the town 58 km from Srinagar. This comes close on the heels of the incident in Sheermal village in Shopian where two terrorists shot the driver of a Rajasthan truck dead and assaulted an orchard owner.

More details on Anantnag encounter are awaited.

(with ANI inputs)