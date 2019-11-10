New Delhi: In another development, an encounter breaks out between security forces and the suspected terrorists in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Sunday.

According to reports, the encounter started when the security forces launched a search operation in Lawdara village following some information about the presence of some terrorists.

Security forces informed news agencies that one of the terrorists was eliminated during the operation when opened fire on the security personnel.

The gunfight is going on and further details are awaited.