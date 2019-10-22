New Delhi: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora district on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. If reports are to be believed, sources claimed that 3 LeT terrorists have been trapped by the security forces.

#UPDATE Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces & terrorists in Awantipora. https://t.co/aJBKlbjwkb — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

Earlier in the day, the security forces in J&K had launched a cordon and search operation in Awantipora upon receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the locality, added news agency ANI. More details are awaited.

In yet another incident on October 16, three terrorists were killed in an encounter between the police and terrorists that broke out in Anantnag. Reports suggested that the terrorists belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen group.